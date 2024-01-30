AFCON 2023: We’ve Yet To Reach Our Best – Lookman

Ademola Lookman, an attacker for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has claimed that the team hasn’t performed at its best in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles’ chances of winning the 2023 AFCON were viewed with some scepticism by many Nigerian fans, however, they have gradually become more competitive in the ongoing game.

Jose Peseiro’s boys cranked up the tempo in their second match of the competition against Ivory Coast, following a stalemate with Equatorial Guinea in their opening match.

In the round of 16, they then triumphed over Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria faced Angola in the quarterfinals after defeating Cameroon 2-0 in the previous round.

“We’ve not reached our best yet. Definitely, as a squad, we have gotten better as the competition has gone on, and we hope to continue that way,” he said.

Nigeria’s better quality on paper gives them a small advantage over Angola, if they don’t play at their best, though, the Palancas Negras might strike.

However, in this competition, Angola has already forced Algeria to a tie.