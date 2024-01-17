AFCON 2023: We’re Under Pressure – Terem Moffi

The attacker of the Super Eagles, Terem Moffi has acknowledged that owing to the significance of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), players under Jose Peseiro’s leadership are under pressure.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s opening 2023 AFCON match against Equatorial Guinea ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon.

The Super Eagles must win their first game of the tournament, thus they will be under intense pressure going into their second match on Thursday against Ivory Coast.

If they triumph against the host country before their last match against Guinea-Bissau, they will be well-positioned.

“The pressure is real, it is a big competition. We know what is at stake, we know what Nigerians want and we know what we want as well.

“The pressure is real, we have to stay focused,” Moffi said.

Moffi was first left off of the Super Eagles’ 25-man roster.

The OGC Nice player was forced to step in for Victor Boniface, who was hurt.