AFCON 2023: We’re Ready To Meet Any Team – Peseiro

The head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Jose Peseiro, on Tuesday said he is unsure of his team’s preferred opponent in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16.

The West Africans’ 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Monday guaranteed them a spot in the knockout round.

They are currently waiting for Group A’s proceedings to conclude in order to find out who their opponent is.

READ ALSO:

There are strong indications that in the following round of competition, Peseiro’s team might play Senegal, Guinea, or Cameroon.

On the other hand, the Portuguese stated they are prepared to play any team.

He said, “We’re ready to meet any team.

“I am not 100% happy because we deserved to finish top of the group.

“We deserved to beat Equatorial Guinea and then we would have had nine points.”