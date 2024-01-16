AFCON 2023: We’re Ready For Cote D’Ivoire Test – Lookman

The Super Eagles is ready to battle against the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, in their second game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), according to Atlanta winge, Ademola Lookman.

On Thursday, at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, Jose Peseiro’s team will play the Elephants.

The Super Eagles’ first game against the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea ended in a 1-1 tie.

The three-time champions’ hopes of moving on to the next round are dependent on their ability to avoid defeat against the Elephants.

READ ALSO:

Lookman is certain that the Super Eagles will win even though he believes Jean Louis Gasset’s team will be difficult to overcome.

“It’s going to be a tough game but I want to say we are ready for the fight. It’s never easy to play against the hosts in a competition like this.

“It’s a game we can’t afford to lose and will do our best to make our fans happy.

“Ivory Coast has a strong squad like us, but we are ready for the battle and will make sure we win the game,” he said.

The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Nigerian time.