AFCON 2023: We’re Here To Support Super Eagles – Akpabio

Following the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, the Federal Government has promised to give the Super Eagles all the help they need to win.

Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate and head of the Federal Government’s delegation, hinted at this while addressing via Zoom from Cote d’Ivoire.

They, however, assured Nigerians that the squad had the backing of the current administration to succeed in the football competition.

In a statement released by the Senate President’s media office in Abuja, Akpabio said that sports are a unifying force that should be used for the benefit of young people.

Akpabio led high-ranking government officials, including members of the National Assembly, to Cote d’Ivoire to support the Super Eagles in their match against the Palancas Negras of Angola in the ongoing African Nations Cup quarterfinals.

Akpabio said: “I was very ecstatic at the stadium when the Super Eagles scored against Palancas Negras of Angola. The entire stadium exploded with Nigerian supporters and those who love Nigeria.

“Our presence here to support the Super Eagles is evidence of the fact that the Government is serious about sports and youth development and I’m very excited about the victory.

“When I was the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, I gave the youths the best stadium in West Africa and under President Bola Tinubu, we shall replicate this in all parts of the country.

“The Government of the day is very youth-friendly and we are poised to create the enabling environment for the youths of Nigeria to realize their potentials. We are very determined to give opportunities to our youths to take them away from vices and I say congratulations to all Nigerians for this victory.”