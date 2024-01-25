AFCON 2023: We’re Confident Of Beating Cameroon – Omeruo

Ahead of Nigeria versus Cameroon in the round of 16 matches scheduled for Saturday, January 27, in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Super Eagles Captain, Kenneth Omeruo has revealed that the team is fully focused and confident in winning the game.

Omeruo who spoke on Wednesday stressed that the Indomitable Lions boast several big players and it’s a team that they are very familiar with in the competition.

He, however, noted that the team can beat any team as long as they stick to their game plan.

He said, “Obviously, Cameroon is very familiar, it’s a country we’ve played several times before, it’s a country with big names.

“We are focused, we are training and I think by the time the game gets closer, we’ll believe in the coaches to provide us with the best tactics to win the games.

“We are confident! After the last game, we said to ourselves that ‘whoever we get, it’s nice’, we just have to keep to our game plan, take it 100% and we can beat any team.

“My message to Nigerian fans is to fly to Ivory Coast, it’s visa-free, come and support us.”

The match will take place at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny stadium on Saturday night by 9 pm.