AFCON 2023: We Must Respect Guinea-Bissau – Peseiro

Despite last Thursday’s victory over Cote d’Ivoire, Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has cautioned his team to remain grounded.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Thursday’s match saw Peseiro’s team defeat the hosts 1-0 lone goal.

The focus is currently on the team’s last Group A match against Guinea-Bissau.

The three-time winners will need just one point from the match to guarantee their spot in the Round of 16.

Peseiro stated that the Super Eagles must enter the game with humility.

“We beat Cote d’Ivoire, it’s good for us, our confidence, and what we want to achieve in this competition.

READ ALSO:

“It also improves our confidence, but we also need to show more commitment. We have to respect the opponent.

“Guinea-Bissau have good players, they can beat any team. We have so many shocking results in this competition already,” he said.

The match is scheduled for Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Monday.