AFCON 2023: We Must Play High Level Match Against S’Africa – Peseiro

Ahead of the much anticipated 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa, Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has said that the team must play a high-level game against the Bafana Bafana.

Peseiro alongside defender Ola Aina, made this known during the team press conference on Tuesday, February 6.

Peseiro also noted that the goal of the team is to get to the final by beating South Africa and the team must give 100% or more to win the match.

He said,” We play like a team together and we want to beat South Africa to reach the final because it is our goal.

“For that, we must play a high-level match, we know the capacity and the power of the opponent, we know what we must do but we put 100% or more to beat a very good team.”

While Aina on the other hand said the match is going to be an interesting game to watch and also said that the team is fully ready for the game.

He said, ” I’m very excited, it’s going to be a good game between two teams, myself and the team are ready for this challenge.”

The two teams have faced each other in the tournament 7 times and the Super Eagles have won 3, drawn 3 and lost 1 against the Bafana Bafana.

The match is scheduled to be kicked off by 6 pm (Nigerian time) on Wednesday at the Stade Bouaké in Bouaké, Ivory Coast.