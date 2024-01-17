AFCON 2023: We Must Defeat Cote d’Ivoire – Nwabali

The Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has assured that the team will defeat the host of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Cote d’Ivoire in their next match.

The reigning champions were disappointed to draw 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea to begin their campaign.

But to increase their prospects of advancing to the Round of 16, the Super Eagles must overcome the Elephants.

READ ALSO:

“We must win, definitely we must win. I know the next game will be tough, but we must win,” he said at a media parley in Abidjan.

On Thursday, the matchup against Jean Louis Gasset’s team will take place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The start time is 5 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. in Nigeria.