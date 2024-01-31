AFCON 2023: We Must Be At Our Best, Simon Warns Teammates

Moses Simon has cautioned his Super Eagles teammates to remain grounded as they prepare for the match against Angola.

At the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the three-time winners will play the Palancas Negras in a quarterfinal match on Friday.

The Super Eagles have made an impression on the competition with their hard-hitting performance.

Jose Peseiro’s team showed especially excellent results in their victories over major powers Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire.

Even with their strong performances thus far, Simon emphasised that the team needs to continue putting in a lot of effort.

“It is going to be a difficult game, like the ones against Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon, and even Equatorial Guinea. We must be at our best and focus on the prize,” he said.