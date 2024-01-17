AFCON 2023: We Don’t Fear Super Eagles – Gradel

Max Alain Gradel, a winger for Cote d’Ivoire has said that the Elephants are feeling confident ahead of their matchup against the Nigerian Super Eagles.

On Thursday, at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium, Jean-Alain Gasset’s team will play their fellow West Africans in an attempt to secure their second victory in the competition.

With three points from their opening match against Guinea-Bissau, the hosts lead Group A.

According to Gradel, there is no pressure on the Elephants to perform well in the competition.

“It was important for us to win the first game. We started slowly but victory is what is important,” Gradel told a press conference monitored by New Telegraph.

“We are happy with the three points. We have three days to prepare for the game against Nigeria. We are prepared and ready.

“We have a good team, no pressure. We are Cote d’Ivoire and will do our best to win the game.”