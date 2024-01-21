AFCON 2023: We Can’t Underestimate Guinea-Bissau – Moses Simon

Prior to the Super Eagles’ 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matchup against Guinea-Bissau at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Monday night, Nigerian striker, Moses Simon has cautioned his countrymen not to underestimate their opponents.

Simon who spoke on Saturday said because Guinea-Bissau beat the Super Eagles in the AFCON qualifiers, Jose Peseiro’s team should be cautious.

Nigeria enters the match fresh off a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast, while Guinea-Bissau suffered a 4-2 defeat to Equatorial Guinea.

He said:”We have to keep fighting hard and not underrate our next opponent (Guinea-Bissau).

“They beat us in the qualifiers which is enough for us to be wary of them.

“The good thing is that everything is in our hands now. We know what to do to be in the next round. The victory over Ivory Coast has helped us a lot.

“The most important thing now is for us to keep doing our best in training and on matchdays.

“It is still a long way to go for us, but the key thing is to remain positive and keep working towards achieving our target.”