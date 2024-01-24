AFCON 2023: Try As Much As Possible To Get To Final, Ndidi Tells Super Eagles

Nigerian defensive midfielder, and Leceister player, Wilfred Ndidi has shown admiration for the performance of the Super Eagles in the group stage at the ongoing, 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Some teams have already advanced to the competition’s Round of 16, including the Super Eagles.

With a 1-0 victory over the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau on Monday, Jose Peseiro’s team accomplished the distinction.

After Equatorial Guinea, they were runner-ups in Group A.

Due to an injury, Ndidi was eventually replaced by Alhassan Yusuf in Nigeria’s roster for the AFCON 2023 finals.

The standout player for Leicester City, who was sad to miss the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire with his colleagues, supported them to win.

“It was really bad for me not to be there but I’m so happy for the team because even from last year, this is what we have been planning to do for the AFCON.

“Just try as much as possible to get to the final. We planned to win games which get you to the next stage,” Ndidi told Sky Sports.

This Saturday, in the Round of 16, the Super Eagles will play their longtime rivals, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.