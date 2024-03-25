AFCON 2023: Troost-Ekong Reveals How He Endure To Play Through Injury

William Troost-Ekong, the Vice Captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has revealed how he endured an injury to compete in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The 30-year-old Troost-Ekong’s injury was sustained during Nigeria’s second-group match against the hosts.

The strong centre-back played every minute of his nation’s final four competition games despite missing the team’s final group match against Guinea-Bissau.

At AFCON 2023, the Greek defender for PAOK Salonica scored three vital goals for the Super Eagles, earning him the title of Player of the Tournament.

In a CNN World Sports interview, Troost-Ekong explained how he handled the injury.

He said: “I had a torn bicep femoris, which is basically the outside part of the hamstring. It happened during the tournament and I think I had a small tear initially in the second group stage game against Cote d’Ivoire.

I managed to play on and then after the final I had another MRI, and we realised it was really ruptured,” he recounted.

“It was very sore playing with it, and I couldn’t really train after the second group game. I was just trying ice to keep the swelling down.

“I might do half an hour of training the day before each game, and then during the game, a combination of painkillers and adrenaline means you can get through it. The day after each game it was definitely showing as I was struggling to walk.”