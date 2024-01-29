AFCON 2023: Troost-Ekong, Nwabali May Miss Clash Against Angola

Both Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and former Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong may both miss Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal matchup against Angola.

The Super Eagles players rested on Friday, February 2, in preparation for their pivotal quarterfinal matchup against Angola following their round of 16 victory over Cameroon.

But on Monday, they went back to training, and NEW TELEGRAPH reports that there were some noteworthy advances from their session.

While Francis Uzoho was involved in intense training, keeper Stanley Nwabali, who was substituted in the second half of the match against Cameroon due to an injury, had just light training.

Napoli forward Victor Oshimen and captain Troost-Ekong, on the other hand, did not train with the team and had bandages strapped on their legs.

This might not be good news for Nigeria with the match against Angola only four days away.

However, it might just be a preventative measure to ensure that both players fully recover from the taxing matchup with Cameroon.

Before the match against Angola, the Super Eagles have at least three more training sessions left, and the players’ actual level of fitness will be evaluated.