AFCON 2023: Troost-Ekong May Miss Guinea-Bissau Clash

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong may be sidelined for the entirety of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) owing to an injury.

According to information obtained by New Telegraph, Troost-Ekong suffered a hamstring injury during last Thursday’s Super Eagles 1-0 triumph over the hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury during the game’s opening half.

The former Watford player used his penalty kick to give Nigeria the victory over Cote d’Ivoire.

READ ALSO:

The Greece-based player for PAOK Salonica has already been ruled out of Monday’s match against the Guinea-Bissau Djurtus.

The centre-back must now compete to stay healthy for the duration of the campaign. A scan to determine the severity of the injury is anticipated.

Zaidu Sanusi, the left-back, is likewise recovering from an injury and will not play against Guinea-Bissau.