AFCON 2023: Tinubu Charges Super Eagles To Do Better In Final Stages

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Super Eagles to go all out and do better in the final stages of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Cote d’Ivoire.

President Tinubu passed this message through the Minister of Sports, John Enoh, who spoke to the players from Abuja via zZoomon Wednesday night in Abidjan.

Enoh said: “I had a meeting with the President yesterday. I went to the villa for something else and the President cornered me and said we (Eagles) managed to qualify and I said that’s how we are going to keep going until we win the tournament.

“He said that I should tell the players that he wasn’t too impressed with the last match but he knows that now that they are off the group stages, they are going to impress him more. “That’s what the president told me and it means that the president is actually watching your matches. Would you believe this? And the president is urging you and also showing an understanding of the game because he knows that there is a lot of caution at the group stage and from the round of 16, you are going to be more impressive.

“I remember that in 2022 in Cameroon, Egypt as a country struggled to qualify but they went ahead to play the finals.”

In a reaction, team captain, Ahmed Musa, thanked the sports minister and President Tinubu but also called on Mr President to do the team a favour.

“We want Mr. President to stop watching from the television, we want him to join us here live to see our games. This will be a big motivation for us,” Musa said.

Enoh also assured that President Tinubu would travel to watch the team if the players get to the final of the competition.