AFCON 2023: Tinubu, Abbas’ Reign Will Bring Nigerians More Prosperity – Agbese

Chief Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, has applauded the Super Eagles for reaching the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Agbese, in a statement issued on Sunday, attributed the team’s success to the leadership drive and Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the Eagles’ commanding displays so far in Ivory Coast are a sign of progress under the current administration and a signal of what is to come from the 10th House of Representatives under Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

While applauding the players and staff for their patriotism and commitment, he assured Nigerians that the nation will continue to make progress in different sectors.

Agbese added that the leadership of the House of Reps, in particular, is dedicated to making laws for the peace, safety, progress and overall welfare of citizens.

He, however, urged Nigerians to continue to support the Super Eagles, President Tinubu and the National Assembly.

“I am thrilled with the performance of the Super Eagles in the Cote d’Ivoire. They have shown the true Nigerian spirit,” Agbese said.

“The Eagles are brave, dogged and committed – a reflection of their country’s current leadership led by President Bola Tinubu. Recall that the President released N12 billon to the national team to clear all outstanding debts.

“That intervention was crucial and showed that we have a compassionate leader. In the House of Reps, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas has also proven to be passionate about the masses.

“His Legislative Agenda is geared towards strengthening good governance, economic development, improving the welfare of citizens and many others. The evidence is what we are seeing in AFCON.

“I want to urge the Super Eagles to go all out to win the trophy as a gift to these two selfless leaders. On their part, I want to assure Nigerians that they are working round the clock to make positive change.”