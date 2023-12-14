AFCON 2023 Tickets Go on Sale

Barely 30 days to the commencement of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, the Local Organising Committee( LOC) in conjunction with the Confederation of African Football has commenced the sales of tickets, BSNSports.com. ng reports.

Twenty-four countries including Nigeria’s Super Eagles have qualified to take part in the biennial competition. The football body announced the start of the sales yesterday morning and 9 venues have been designated for the sales.

The points of sales include Bouaké (3), Cocody (1), Korhogo (2), Port-Bouet (1), Marcory (1), San Pedro (2), Yamoussoukro (2), Yopougon (1). The tournament is slated to start from of January 13 to the February 11, 2024.