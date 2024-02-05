AFCON 2023: Teni Urges S’Eagles To Avenge Nigerian Artists Grammy Loss

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria prepares to play South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals on Wednesday, Afrobeat singer, Teniola Apata, better known by her stage name Teni, has urged Pesiro’s team to give it their best.

To exact revenge on South African singer, Tyla for making some Nigerian musicians lose at the 66th Grammy Awards, she called on star striker, Victor Osimhen and his teammates to make sure they destroy the South Africans.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Tyla, the only non-Nigerian contender in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category won the trophy, breaking the five-member Nigerian group that included Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake, and Olamide.

Reacting to the massive loss, Teni in a video message on her social media page pleaded with the Super Eagles players to defeat South Africa in the semifinal match at Bouaké’s Stade de la Paix, in Cote D’Ivoire.

She said, “Grammy there’s a problem. We have many parties. You have killed our groove.

“South Africa, Tyla’s ‘Water.’ Alright. [Victor] Osimhen, over to you. [Ademola] Lookman, over to you. South Africa, you will dance Amapiano after your AFCON defeat. You killed my groove. Grammy why?”