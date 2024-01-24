AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Train Ahead Of Cameroon Clash

The Super Eagles will on Wednesday commence training in preparation for their Round of 16 matchup with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

According to the reports, the team decided to take a day off on Tuesday.

Speaking in a statement issued by the Super Eagles media officer, Babafemi Raji said that the workouts on Wednesday and Thursday will take place behind closed doors.

On Friday, however, the first fifteen minutes of the session will be accessible to the media.

Since arriving in Abidjan for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Jose Peseiro’s team has been training at the Police College, Cocody.

On Saturday, the Eagles and Cameroon will play at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The much-awaited match will begin at 9 p.m. Nigerian time.