AFCON 2023: Super Eagles To Get N2.24bn Over Victory Against Angola

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will get a whopping sum of N2.24bn for its victory over Angola in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian team added $1.3 million to their prize money after defeating Cameroon to guarantee their place in the quarterfinals, on top of the $800,000 they had already received for making it past the group stage.

Recall that Nigeria’s attempt to qualify for the 2006 FIFA World Cup was marred by a close 1-0 loss in Luanda and a tense 1-1 draw in Kano, but Angola’s historic role in obstructing the ambition still reverberates.

The game also has significance because Nigerian football fans remember the untimely death of Super Eagles player Samuel Okwaraji in a 1990 World Cup qualifier against Angola.

Nigeria has a history of making it to the semifinals in 15 of their previous 19 competition appearances, whereas the Palancas Negras are aiming for their first-ever semifinal participation.

On Friday, February 2, Nigeria and Angola will play at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.