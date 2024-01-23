AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Set To Discover Round Of 16 Opponents

The round of 16 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opponent for the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be revealed on Tuesday, January 23.

New Telegraph reports that as the runners-up in Group A which was concluded on Monday night, the Super Eagles advance to the Round of 16.

As to the official schedule of CAF, the team led by Jose Peseiro will face the team that secures the second position in Group C.

Later on Tuesday, the final spots in Group C will be decided.

READ ALSO:

Senegal has six points from two games, presently leading the group. But the outcome of their final group game against Guinea matters a lot.

Guinea, who are in second place with four points, would go to the top of the group with a victory. Senegal would drop to second place and face Nigeria in the knockout stage if this were to occur.

The Teranga Lions would, however, be able to hold onto their top spot if Senegal won or did draw guaranteeing Guinea would place second and face Nigeria in the round of 16.

With just one point from their first two games, Cameroon needs to defeat Gambia and pray for fortunate outcomes elsewhere.

The Indomitable Lions might surpass the Guineans into second position and face the Super Eagles with a big victory for Cameroon and a decisive victory for Senegal over Guinea.