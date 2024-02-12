AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Return To Abuja Today

…reception awaits players, officials

The Africa Nations Cup 2023 silver medallists, Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Monday arrive in Abuja from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

According to the Itinerary of the team released by the Team’s Media Officer, Babafemi Raji, the entire team with players and officials will leave their

Pullman Hotel base to the airport at 1 pm local time and 2 pm Nigerian time.

The team will depart from Abidjan to Abuja at 2.45 pm local time and 3.45 pm Nigerian time.

The silver-winning team is coming on a chattered flight as a reception awaits the players and officials in Abuja.

Eagles lost 2-1 to the Elephants in the final of the apex continental football competition on Monday night at the Olympic Stadium, Abidjan.

Nigeria won five games, drew one and lost the only one on Sunday.