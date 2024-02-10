AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Pay Tribute To Deceased Fans

The Super Eagles have paid tribute to those who died while watching the Wednesday African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

No fewer than five persons died, Wednesday night while watching the semi-final match of which one was a former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougboh,

Following the announcement, Super Eagles hold a minute silence … They need our support right now and Insha Allah on Sunday we are going to lift that trophy for them.”

The captain of the Nigerian team, Ahmed Musa, said in a short video while calling for support for the deceased families.

The video also showed the coach Jose Peseiro and members of his coaching staff holding a minute silence in their honour.

A short prayer led by Chidozie Awaziem also followed the tribute where the 27-year-old central defender who plays for Primeira Liga club Boavista asked for God’s protection of Nigerians who will watch the Sunday’s final between them and hosts Côte d’Ivoire.