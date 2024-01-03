AFCON 2023: Super Eagles May Play Burkina Faso, Guinea In Only Warm-Up Game

On January 9, the Super Eagles will play their lone pre-AFCON friendly against either Burkina Faso or Guinea.

In order to clinch an agreement on the friendly, representatives of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are reportedly still in talks with their colleagues in Guinea and Burkina Faso.

In preparation for the African Cup of Nations, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria are all training in Abu Dhabi.

The team will fly back to Lagos the day after the friendly before travelling to Abidjan for the AFCON.

Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and the competition’s hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, are placed in Group A with the Super Eagles.

On January 14, they play their opening matchup against Equatorial Guinea.