AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Have Won Our Hearts – Minister

Sen. John Owan Enoh, Minister of Sports Development has claimed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s outstanding performance in the just concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire has won over Nigerian hearts.

Enoh praised the team’s effort at the AFCON which resulted in a silver medal and a narrow loss to the desired trophy.

The minister noted that the team’s tenacity has won the respect of the whole country.

“We have reached the end of AFCON 2023, and I want to express my gratitude to the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the entire team who brought us this far.

“I applaud your commitment to winning, which led us to the finals.

“We present you with your well-deserved accolades for standing for Nigeria until the end.

“We are proud of you, You took the Silver, and we congratulate you and wish you all the best,” Enoh said.

In a thrilling final on Sunday in Abidjan, hosts Cote D’Ivoire overcame a goal deficit to overcome Nigeria 2-1 and win the AFCON trophy for the third time, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.