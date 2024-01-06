AFCON 2023: StarTimes Nigeria Secures Exclusive Broadcasting Rights

Media giants StarTimes has officially secured the rights to air the highly anticipated TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 and all CAF Events held in 2024 in Anglophone & Lusophone Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, including CHAN 2024 and AFCON 2025 Qualifiers. This strategic acquisition cements StarTimes’ commitment to delivering premium sports content to its viewers and reinforces its position as a leading player in the African media landscape. All the 52 matches will be aired exclusively on Sports Premium, Sports Life and Beta Sports channels.

The Africa Cup of Nations, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is the most prestigious football tournament on the continent. The upcoming AFCON 2023 is set to take place in Ivory Coast, marking the second occasion the West African nation has been chosen as the host for this prestigious tournament. Originally slated for the summer of 2023, the event has now been rescheduled to kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024.

Playing host to 23 other nations, Côte d’Ivoire is gear- ing up for an exciting competition featuring a total of 52 matches, showcasing the best football talents from across the continent. StarTimes features stellar track record in delivering high-quality sports coverage to millions of viewers across Africa. StarTimes’ investment in the rights for AFCON 2023 and CAF events reflects the company’s dedication to supporting and promoting African sports. By securing these rights, StarTimes aims to bring the thrill and excitement of AFCON to an even broader audience, fostering a sense of unity and pride across the continent.

“We are delighted to announce that StarTimes has secured the broadcasting rights for AFCON 2023,” said Joshua Wang, CEO at StarTimes. “This represents a significant milestone for us as we contin- ue to bring the best in sports entertainment to our viewers. AFCON is a celebration of African talent and passion, and we are proud to play a key role in delivering this experience to homes across the continent.