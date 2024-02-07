AFCON 2023: Sports Minister Secures N200m Support From APC Govs For S’Eagles

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has secured the sum of Two Hundred Million Naira for the Super Eagles of Nigeria playing at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the Sports Minister, Diana-Mary Nsan and made Available to New Telegraph on Wednesday, February 7.

According to him, the gesture is to motivate the team ahead of the semi-final match against the South Africans.

Senator Enoh, however, commended the enthusiasm of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and all members of the Forum for the swift action taken immediately

The Minister further confirmed that the complete sum of Two hundred million Naira (#200,000,000) has already been redeemed to the players by the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

Senator Enoh said: “I want to thank the Progressive Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state for galvanizing and redeeming the sum of two hundred million Naira only to the Super Eagles of Nigeria who are currently in Cote D’Ivoire for AFCON 2023.”.

“The Super Eagles have shown immense commitment and tenacity through every match, this shows that they are on the path to conquering the continent again and bringing home the coveted Cup of Nations.

Therefore, we must rally support for them because upon their shoulders lie the enormous responsibility to make Nigeria our great Nation proud “.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are expected to take on Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Semi-Finals of AFCON, Cote D’Ivoire 2023, at Stade Bouaké in Bouaké, Ivory Coast on Wednesday the 7th of February 2024.