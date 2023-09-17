AFCON 2023 Snub: Officiating’ll Be Treated As Emergency –Minister

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has stated that the snubbing of Nigerian match officials for Africa Cup of Nations 2023 duties by the Confederation of African Football represents an embarrassment that must be treated with every sense of emergency.

In a meeting held on Friday with the Nigerian Football Federation, Nigerian Referees Association, and the board of the Nigerian Premier Football League, the minister stated that for a nation as big as Nigeria and its rich football history, the development is not befitting and it must not be allowed to lie fallow.

“With CAF releasing the names and nationalities of 85 match officials for training towards AFCON 2023, it is embarrassing that we did not have a single Nigerian on the list.

As sports minister, I see this development as an emergency that we need to respond to, as quickly as possible.”