AFCON 2023: Shettima Jets Out To Boake For S’Eagles, Bafana Bafana Tie

The Super Eagles will not be lacking in support when they take on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Wednesday’s clash as Vice President Kashim Shettima is set to be on the ground at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake to cheer the Nigerian team.

New Telegraph has reliably learnt from a source close to the Presidency that the Vice President was on his way to Cote d’Ivoire as of 12:05 pm local time (1:05 pm in Nigeria).

“The Vice President is on his way; although his visit was not originally planned, he was initially scheduled to go to Maiduguri but the weather was bad and he said he should be taken to Cote d’Ivoire instead to support the Eagles,” he said.

Shettima will be the highest-ranked Nigeria to support the team physically since the start of the competition.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio was on the ground for the 1-0 win over Angola in the quarterfinal last Friday so also was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general election, Peter Obi among others.

The match will take place by 5 pm local time (6 pm in Nigeria).