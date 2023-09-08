AFCON 2023: Sao Tome, Principe Arrive Uyo Ahead Of Clash Against Nigeria

The Falcons and True Parrots of Sao Tome and Principe have arrived in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday.

The team consisting of 15 players and five officials touched down at the Victor Attah International Airport at 12:25 pm and was received by the Akwa Ibom State Football Normalization Committee.

Coach Adriano Eusébio had invited 22 overseas-based players for the encounter as the Central African nation looks for their first victory in Group A after four defeats and a draw.

Regardless of the results in the dead rubber game against the Super Eagles on Sunday, Eusébio’s side will remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

The team will have its first training session tomorrow Friday at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.