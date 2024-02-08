AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu Congratulates S’Eagles, Urges Them To Bring Trophy Home

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for advancing to the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, commended the Super Eagles for beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalty kicks after the two sides played for one hundred and twenty minutes on Wednesday.

He said the Super Eagles fought gallantly to advance to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, noting that the victory over South Africa is a testament to the determination, resilience and commitment of the Super Eagles to winning the AFCON Cup.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the Super Eagles players and technical crew for their brilliant performance on Wednesday night against South Africa.

“I am so proud of our Super Eagles for finding that extra tenacity to push through. From Nwabali with the in-match and penalty heroics to Ekong to Osimhen for taking the initiative to help us score in the match and to the silent hero, Coach José Peseiro, everyone dug deep to give us this one,” he said.

The Governor further implored Nigerians, especially Lagos residents to come out in their millions to show support and solidarity to the Super Eagles during the final game at the Bolaji Johnson Sports Arena and twenty-six other viewing centres across the State on Sunday.