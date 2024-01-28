AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu Applauds Super Eagle After Victory Against Cameroon

Following Nigeria’s victory over Cameroon in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Round of 16, on Saturday night, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday applauded the Super Eagles and rain praises on five players in particular.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Jose Peseiro’s team advanced to the quarterfinal after they defeated the Indomitable Lion of Cameroon.

Reacting to the victory, Governor Sanwo-Olu who watched the 2023 AFCON match on television in Lagos lauded the tactical team of the Super Eagles and how they played the Cameroon to emerged victorious in the game.

“I totally enjoyed the Super Eagles’ incredible display of teamwork and determination tonight against the team from Cameroon,” the governor in a post via his official X account wrote.

Recall that Ademola Lookman’s brace helped Nigeria defeat Cameroon 2-0.

He added, “From Osimhen’s hard work to Lookman’s brace to Ekong and Bassey’s very solid performances as well as Nwabali’s solidity, kudos to the entire team.

“Onto the quarterfinals! Let’s carry this momentum forward, Super Eagles. Best of luck in the next round, and may our journey in #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 continue to shine bright.”