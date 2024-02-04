AFCON 2023: S’Africa Defeat Cape Verde To Set Up S’Final Clash With Super Eagles

On Wednesday night, the Super Eagles and South Africa will square it off in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal, igniting a long-standing rivalry.

The Bafana Bafana defeated the Blue Sharks 2-1 on penalties on Saturday night at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro, securing their spot in the last four for the first time since the tournament’s 2000 edition.

They made a poor start to the competition, losing their opening match to Mali, who had previously been eliminated by Ivory Coast. Since then, they have improved, tallying six goals and conceding none.

One of the tournament favourites, Morocco, was eliminated by South Africa, who defeated the North African team in the round of 16, a development that could serve as a caution to the Super Eagles.

Along with surprise package DR Congo, the three-time African champions had earlier defeated Angola on Friday night to secure their place in the round of four. They are currently the only undefeated team remaining.

When the teams last faced off at the AFCON in 2019, the Super Eagles prevailed 2-1, and Bafana Bafana was hoping to exact revenge.