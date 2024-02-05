AFCON 2023: S’Africa Coach Wary Of S’Eagles Ahead Of Semi-Final Clash

Hugo Broos, the South African coach has expressed his worries about the threat posed by the Super Eagles in advance of their pivotal 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal match.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Wednesday, February 7, South Africa and Nigeria will square off in a winner-take-all semifinal match.

Because they have only given up once since the 2023 AFCON began, both nations have experienced a fairly comparable rise to this point.

Though they have faced formidable opponents like Cameroon and Ivory Coast, Nigeria has fared slightly better, winning all but one of their AFCON matches.

In contrast to South Africa, who have scored in just two of their five games, they have also scored in every game.

He said: “Nigeria are a team who have become better and better with every game at this Afcon.

READ ALSO:

“It’s a good team and a very good side with a few good players like the one, what’s his name? Look … (Ademola Lookman). The one who scored the goal.

“He is a very good player. We have to analyse them a little bit more now that we know we are playing against them in the semifinals.

“We will see how we can use the weaknesses in this team and be aware of the qualities of this team. It’s going to be a little bit special because, in a few months, we are playing in the World Cup qualifiers. So, it can be a test for both of us.”

The Super Eagles will need to put in a lot of effort to win the 2018 AFCON since the Bafana Bafana have always proven to be a difficult team for Nigeria to defeat.