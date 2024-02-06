AFCON 2023: S’Africa Coach Rule Out Masko Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash

Hugo Broos, the head coach of Bafana Bafana of South Africa has declared that Thapelo Masko will not participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match scheduled for Wednesday, February 7.

The winger for Mamelodi Sundowns hurt his hamstring during South Africa’s quarterfinal matchup with Cape Verde.

Masko won’t be playing in the remaining matches of the competition, according to Broos.

READ ALSO:

“A little update about the injured player, Thapelo Maseko – he has a muscle injury, grade 3,” he said during a press conference.

“But he stays with us, he doesn’t go to South Africa and we won’t replace him.

“There is trouble with visa and the flight and if we should replace him, this player will only arrive Thursday, or worst case Friday.

“So we don’t want to do that, even if we have no opportunities to solve the problem in the group. Thapelo will not be replaced but the tournament for him is finished.”

Nigeria and South Africa will face off in the semi-final on Wednesday at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.