AFCON 2023: Power Outage Hits Parts Of Ivory Coast

Some parts of Côte d’Ivoire, the host of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), are reportedly out of power supply.

Suleiman Adebayo, a well-known sports journalist in Nigeria, revealed this on Tuesday in an interview with Channels Television.

He made his remarks on the sidelines of Nigeria’s Monday lone-goal triumph over Guinea-Bissau.

He claims that the power outage in Côte d’Ivoire has affected major cities for more than five hours.

READ ALSO:

“There is a power outage here for about five hours, perhaps due to the 4-0 loss by the Ivorians to Equatorial Guinea”, he said.

This occurs following the Ivorians’ humiliating 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea on Monday.

In group A, Equatorial Guinea became victorious with seven points, followed by Nigeria in second place.

Remember that the Confederation of African Football, or CAF, stated on January 4 that the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, or AFCON, will have a 40% higher prize money.

AFCON 2023’s grand prize winner will now take home $7,000,000. The two semi-finalists will receive $2,500,000 each, and the runner-up will receive $4,000,000. Each of the four quarterfinalists will get $1,300,000.