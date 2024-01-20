New Telegraph

AFCON 2023: Play Every Game Like Cup Final, Eguavoen Tells S’ Eagles …Compiled by Adekunle Salami Akwaba vs Akwaaba The Entry Point in Every Country Is Marked With A Postal ‘Welcome.’ Depend- Ing on the Language, There Is Always a Welcome Postal At Every International Airport, Hence This Is Not Strange. As I Touched Down at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Inter- National Airport in Abidjan, The Postal and Inscription Of ‘Akwaba’ Was Everywhere. In the Local Language Here, Akwaba Means Welcome And Interestingly, a Visitor To Ghana From Any of The Airports or Even Borders Will Also Be Greeted With ‘Akwaaba.’ It Also Means Welcome but With a Little Difference in Spelling. I Say ‘Akwaba’ to Readers for the Crumbs Package Of The Ongoing AFCON. Road Discipline and Network One Good Thing I Face Noticed Here Being My First Time in This Country Is the Road Network. It Is Very Good With Entry And Exit Points for Express And Short Distance Users. The People Here Are Also Very Discipline With the Traffic Lights Where Available And Otherwise, They Adhere To The Directive of the Traffic Officials Who Make Use Of Just the Whistle to Direct Vehicles. Holiday, Free Bus Not Enough … The People of Cote D’Ivoire Are Passionate Fans of Football. They Love Their National Team, The Elephants. On Thursday, The Government Declared Public Holiday for Them And So They Trooped Out In Large Numbers for Their Team. Some Who Could Not Make the Stadium Lined up Beside the Road To Cheer Busses and Cars Conveying People to The Stadium. The Angle Of The Rivalry With Nigeria Also Informed the High Awareness Before The Game. Government Also Brought Out Free Costal And Marcopolo Buses To Take People to the Sta- Dium. The Impact Was Felt at the Main Football Arena of the Alassane Quattarra Stadium but It Was Not Enough to Stop The Eagles From Edging Elephant 1-0. Mature Fans The Fans of Cote D’Ivoire Are Ery Mature. The Supporters Club Sang All Through The Match Even After Their National Team Conced- Ed a Goal. They Cheered Every Move and Booed The Eagles but After The Match, They Went Home Quietly While Some Of Them Were Bold Enough To Congratulate Nigeri- Ans With a Hand Shake And Also Took Pictures With Opposing Fans. The Spirit of Fair Play

… Says Victory Over Host, Big Boost for Nigeria

A former international and the Technical Director of the Nige- ria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen, has commended the Super Eagles for the 1-0 victory recorded against host country, Cote d’Ivoire in a Group A tie of the ongoing Africa Nations Cup. In the encounter decided at the magnificent Alassane Quattarra Stadi- um, the Eagles registered the only goal of the match through match captain, William-Trosst Ekong, who converted a spot kick after Victor Osimhen was fouled in the box. Eguavoen expressed optimism that the result of the encounter would be a big tonic for the confidence of the team going forward in the competition.

He stated that after withstanding the support of the host fans to beat the Elephants, Eagles can go far in the comeryone try to avoid the host team if possible but we had no choice since it’s a group tie. With this win, the players has to build on it in subsequent games. “I already told them to take every game like a Cup final and I was happy that was the spirit displayed against Cote d’Ivoire. It is a big win that we needed, the boys fought for it and got the three points,” Eguavoen said.

The former Eagles skipper however expressed fears over the way the team has been missing chances in the two games played so far. “We have to be taking our chances. It is not automatic that you will be able to create chances often and that is why the attackers and in fact all the players must be clinical upfront. If you are not, you could be punished,” Equavoen added. With 4 points from two games, Nigeria are second in Group A with Equatorial Guinea in the number position also with 4 points but a better goal difference.

Nigeria’s next match comes up on Monday against Guinea Bissau, the country yet to record a single point so far in the competition just as Cote d’Ivoire are now third in the group with three points. The Ivoriens play Equatorial Guinea also on Monday.

