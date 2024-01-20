… Says Victory Over Host, Big Boost for Nigeria

A former international and the Technical Director of the Nige- ria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen, has commended the Super Eagles for the 1-0 victory recorded against host country, Cote d’Ivoire in a Group A tie of the ongoing Africa Nations Cup. In the encounter decided at the magnificent Alassane Quattarra Stadi- um, the Eagles registered the only goal of the match through match captain, William-Trosst Ekong, who converted a spot kick after Victor Osimhen was fouled in the box. Eguavoen expressed optimism that the result of the encounter would be a big tonic for the confidence of the team going forward in the competition.

He stated that after withstanding the support of the host fans to beat the Elephants, Eagles can go far in the comeryone try to avoid the host team if possible but we had no choice since it’s a group tie. With this win, the players has to build on it in subsequent games. “I already told them to take every game like a Cup final and I was happy that was the spirit displayed against Cote d’Ivoire. It is a big win that we needed, the boys fought for it and got the three points,” Eguavoen said.

The former Eagles skipper however expressed fears over the way the team has been missing chances in the two games played so far. “We have to be taking our chances. It is not automatic that you will be able to create chances often and that is why the attackers and in fact all the players must be clinical upfront. If you are not, you could be punished,” Equavoen added. With 4 points from two games, Nigeria are second in Group A with Equatorial Guinea in the number position also with 4 points but a better goal difference.

Nigeria’s next match comes up on Monday against Guinea Bissau, the country yet to record a single point so far in the competition just as Cote d’Ivoire are now third in the group with three points. The Ivoriens play Equatorial Guinea also on Monday.