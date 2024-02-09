AFCON 2023: Peseiro’s Visit Gave Me Confidence – Nwabali

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has disclosed how his motivation to excel for his country in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) came from a visit in December from Nigeria’s head coach, Jose Peseiro.

Due to his outstanding performances for Chippa United in South Africa, Peseiro included the 27-year-old custodian in his 25-man team for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

On December 9, Peseiro attended the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha to watch Nwabali play for the Chilli Boys. The team defeated Golden Arrows 2-0 while Nwabali kept a clean sheet.

The Super Eagles advanced to the final for the first time since the 2013 tournament thanks to the Chippashot-stopper who started each of their six games at the continental championship.

In the semi-finals on Wednesday, he was a standout player against Bafana Bafana, saving two penalties in the shootout as Peseiro’s team won 4-2 to advance to meet the hosts of the AFCON, Ivory Coast, on Sunday.

Nwabali acknowledged that the Portuguese tactician’s faith in his ability allowed him to instill newfound confidence in the team.

He said: “When the coach informed me that he was coming to South Africa to see me, it was just like a dream to me because coming down to my club to see me, one of the biggest coaches coaching the national team of Nigeria coming down to see me, it was just a motivation to me.

“He said he was coming to see me and I said to myself that it was going to be an honour to play. I feel like when a coach believes in you, it will bring lots of confidence to the team. I feel like I can do more in terms of bringing confidence to the team.

“Again, I get more confidence with this group of players because these guys want to win and everybody wants to win. I feel more comfortable playing with them.”