AFCON 2023: Peseiro Reveals Why Iheanacho Was Benched Against Cameroon

The decision to bench Kelechi Iheanacho during Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 victory over Cameroon on Saturday night has been explained by Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro.

Recall that Iheanacho did not play in the 2-0 victory over Cameroon that Nigeria achieved thanks to a brace from Ademola Lookman.

After the game, Peseiro told reporters that he decided not to play the great player from Leicester City because the Super Eagles needed to hold their lead against the Indomitable Lions.

“I explained yesterday. I know the value, quality and capacity of Kelechi.

“I don’t like to speak about individual situations because other players didn’t play also.

“Kelechi arrived here without one collective practice. Thanks to Leicester [City] for his recovery, we brought him here but without collective training.

“If we needed to score today, it is possible he would have entered but they didn’t need to score. I need to protect my goal; why put Kelechi if I am fighting to win the match?” he said.

Iheanacho has not yet participated in an AFCON match for Nigeria.

The former Manchester City player is hoping to contribute to Nigeria’s upcoming Friday match against Angola.