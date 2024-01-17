AFCON 2023: Peseiro Reveal How Super Eagles Can Defeat Côte D’Ivoire

In order to defeat Cote d’Ivoire in their opening match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has stated that his team needs to perform at its highest level.

The match between the two titans of African football will take place on Thursday at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

Peseiro stated that his squad needs to play the game with excellent organization and compactness.

“We are expecting a great match, full stadium, fantastic atmosphere as well. We need to play with good organisation, be impactful in our approach and express ourselves.

“We also have to improve from the first match. It is important for us to maintain our style and enjoy the game. We must also defend well and convert our chances,” he noted.

The Portuguese coach is complimentary about Jean-Louis’s team as well, calling them a “very good team.”

“Cote d’Ivoire is a very good team, good organisation, good coach and good players.

“But we want to win and we will do everything within our capacity to come out victorious,” he added.