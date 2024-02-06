AFCON 2023: Peseiro Gives Fresh Fitness Update On Osimhen Ahead Of S’Africa Clash

During the pre-match news conference ahead of the Super Eagles’ 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Nigeria’s coach, Jose Peseiro has given a new report on the Napoli star’s fitness.

The current African Footballer of the Year was under medical observation with a member of the national team’s medical team in Abidjan, hence he was not included in Nigeria’s Monday night travelling squad to Bouaké.

Osimhen’s chances of playing on Wednesday, February 7 are considered uncertain because of stomach discomfort he was experiencing.

Peseiro stated that further information will become available in the next few hours.

He acknowledged that, as of right now, he is still unaware of the Super Eagles number 9’s availability.

“Up till now, I cannot answer right because you know there’s a problem with his health. This afternoon I can know better if he can play or not,” Peseiro told reporters.

Osimhen, who started all five of the Super Eagles’ games at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is said to be one of the team’s untouchable players.

The 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner has just once struck the net during the competition, but his work ethic, toughness, and aerial skill have caused difficulties for opposing opponents.