AFCON 2023: Our Objective Is To Win, Peseiro Says Ahead Of Cameroon Clash

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro on Friday said that his team will defeat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon with a 1-0 victory.

In their three group-stage matches at the current 2023 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON), Peseiro’s team was guilty of missing numerous scoring opportunities.

With two goals, one of which came from open play, the Super Eagles barely made it past the group stage.

Given the variety of attacking abilities available to the coach, high expectations were placed on the team.

Since the Super Eagles are now in the knockout stages of the competition, they will now need to play better.

“At least one goal, we’ll attack well and defend together, you do that and we win.

“I have studied many of the matches between both teams but our objective is to win the match,” he said.

A quarterfinal matchup between Angola and Namibia will be played by the winner of the Round of 16 tie between Nigeria and Cameroon.