AFCON 2023: Osimhen, Others Tests Negative To Drugs

Three Super Eagles of Nigeria players at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have tested negative for drugs.

New Telegraph reports that Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and William Troost-Ekong, the captain, were the members of the squad that underwent testing.

With their outstanding performance against Cameroon in Saturday’s Round of 16 encounters, the Confederation of African Football selected star striker Victor Osimhen of Napoli and his teammates for a random drug test.

Due to his intense desire to win the ball, Osimhen was the main reason behind the Super Eagles’ 2-0 victory.

Osimhen took the ball away from a Cameroon defender on one such occasion, setting up Lookman for the game’s first goal with a low pass.

Throughout his time on the pitch, he relentlessly pursued down every ball and posed a constant threat to the Cameroon defence.

His unwavering performance caught the attention of CAF, and as a result, he was chosen for an arbitrary examination.