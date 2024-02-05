AFCON 2023: Osimhen Left Behind As S’Eagles Depart For Bouake

The top striker of Nigeria’s Super Eagles team, Victor Oshimen is in danger of missing the semi-final clash with South Africa in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match in Bouke due to abnormal discomfort.

This is as the striker did not fly with the rest of the team as they departed Abidjan on Monday night.

According to information from the team’s camp, they departed Abidjan aboard a Cote D’Ivoire flight but Osimhen was to be left behind due to abdominal discomfort.

“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a medical team member staying behind in Abidjan with him. If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 pm”, the statement from the Super Eagles read.

Nigeria will face South Africa in Wednesday’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match.