AFCON 2023: Osimhen Gives Kudos To Five Super Eagles Players

Victor Osimhen, a striker for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has praised players like Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, and Zaidu Sanusi after Nigeria defeated Cameroon on Saturday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) Round of 16.

Recall that all five of the players started Nigeria’s 2-0 AFCON victory over Cameroon.

Ademola Lookman’s two goals sealed Jose Peseiro’s team’s spot in the AFCON final eight, where they will take on Angola.

During the game at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, Osimhen stated in his post-match interview that all five players had been focused since the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast began.

He also mentioned that Stanley Nwabali, the Super Eagles’ excellent goalkeeper, is another member on the team.

He said:”I cannot lie, we haven’t played the best of our football yet. I think the whole team has this mentality of winning, we want to win.

“For me we are more like a family than just players. So for me it is important to have this mentality of winning.

“I want to give kudos to my defenders. They have been focused since the start of this competition. We also have a good goalkeeper [Nwabali]. We want to keep this momentum going.”