AFCON 2023: Osimhen Arrives, Trains In Bouake

Reigning Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen has arrived in Bouake, Cote d’Ivoire’s second city that will host Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

The lanky forward, who has been key to Nigeria’s progress in this championship, with endless running and magnificent passes to wreck the opposition, has only on Tuesday evening been cleared to feature in the big game. He was part of the team’s training at the Stade Annexe, Bouake on Tuesday evening.

Team medics performed their final tests and took the decision that he is available for the encounter after the striker arrived at the purpose-built Games Village on Tuesday afternoon. When the rest of the party travelled out of Abidjan on Monday night, Osimhen was left behind at their Pullman Hotel as a result of abdominal discomfort.