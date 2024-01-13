AFCON 2023: Osimhen And The Burden Of Expectations

Again, the strength of character of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will come under scrutiny as the Super Eagles begin their quest for their fourth African Cup of Nations title when they face Equatorial Guinea tomorrow (Sunday) in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Osimhen arrived at the tournament as the best player on the continent, and this toga undoubtedly adds an extra layer of pressure on the shoulders of the 25-year-old.

He played just 45 minutes of football as Nigeria finished third at the 2019 tournament in Egypt, his debut AFCON appearance, and sat out the last edition two years ago due to a combination of a facial injury and an untimely bout of COVID-19. The Nigerian forward is recognized as one of the world’s top strikers, boasting impressive performances with his club, Napoli, in Serie A.

These stellar statistics have seamlessly translated into his international career, where Osimhen played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s smooth qualification for AFCON 2023. In the six games the Eagles played during the qualifiers, the 25-year-old attack- er scored an astonishing 10 goals, averaging an impressive 1.6 goals per match. Notably, Osimhen achieved a remarkable four-goal feat against Sao Tome and Principe and a hat-trick against the same opponent.

As a result, the former Lille of France star emerged as the top scorer in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers, doubling the goal tally of the second-placed players, Sadio Mané (Senegal), Youseff Msakni (Tunisia), Patson Daka (Zambia), and Louis Mafouta (Central African Republic), all with five goals each. His playing style, characterized by speed, strength, and clinical finishing, makes him a significant offensive threat. Beyond scoring, his ability to uplift the team’s morale and create opportunities for his teammates underlines his importance to Nigeria’s campaign.

However, the player knows the bulk of goal-scoring responsibility falls on him after a raft of injuries that hit the team. Jose Pesiero was left bemused after results showed that Umar Sadiq would not be part of the tournament due to in- jury, days after enterprising forward Victor Boniface was ruled out for the same rea- son. Eagles had left their competitors terrified with the array of attacking talents in the squad, featuring the likes of Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Umar, Tarem Moffi, Adam Akor, and Paul Onuachu, amongst others, but now they struggle to find goal-scoring forwards.

Interestingly, Osimhen is the only out-and-out striker available for selection in their opener tomorrow, as Moffi and Onuachu, who have been called up as replacements for their injured colleagues, would not join the team on time for the tie. However, Osimhen certainly understands the enormous task before him and the team and has assured Nigerians they will get the job done. “We are ready and preparing very well,” Osimhen told CAF.

“The squad is in high spirits. We are raring to go and hope that we will do well there. “I believe in this group; we have a bunch of talented players to execute the job, fingers crossed, and we are going to do so well.”