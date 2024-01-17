AFCON 2023: Onana Hits Back At Critics, Says I’m Used To Criticism

Andre Onana, the goalkeeper for Manchester United, has responded to criticism after missing Cameroon’s opening game against Guinea in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Onana said that he is accustomed to criticism and that those who disagree with him should keep doing so.

Despite missing the beginning of Cameroon’s AFCON campaign against Guinea, he said he is prioritising playing for Cameroon.

Recall that Onana, who joined his national squad late, watched Cameroon’s 1-1 draw with Guinea in their Group C opener on Monday from the sidelines.

Before boarding a private aircraft to Ivory Coast later that evening, the former Inter Milan goalkeeper participated in Man United’s Premier League match against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday, ending in a 2-2 tie.

For choosing to stay at Manchester United rather than joining the Cameroon team sooner, Onana had come under intense criticism.

Onana reportedly took exception to the Cameroon coach’s decision to leave him out of the team for the match against Guinea.

He said, “I have a lot to say but I won’t say it here because we are in competition.

“The most important thing is sacred union. We are here to win. I ask the supporters to support us in good times and bad.

“I’m one of the leaders so I take my responsibilities and that’s why I’m here. I don’t want people to criticise the youngest. Let people continue to criticise me, I’m used to it, I do what is good for my country.

“It’s like choosing between my father and my mother, but my country comes first, that’s why I’m here. We’re together.

“I am here to represent my country, my continent. It is a huge honour for me to be here with my country. 40 years ago, our elders did something exceptional here. Coming to represent this beautiful country is the most important thing.

“Concerning my playing time, it is the coach who will decide. We are here to win no matter who is playing. We have very good goalkeepers.”